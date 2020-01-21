Chelsea Rules Out Moses Move To Inter Milan

Chelsea Rules Out Moses Move To Inter Milan

Chelsea coach Frank Lampard has confirmed that Victor Moses’s loan stint at Fenerbahce is all but over

This is despite the initial agreement between Chelsea and Turkish club expiring at the end of the 2019-2020 season.

Moses has seen injuries curtail his appearances in the Super Lig this term, playing only six games to date.

Inter Milan have been strongly linked with a move for Moses in the January transfer window and a loan deal is being mooted.

In Monday’s pre-match press conference Lampard, however says Moses is coming back from his loan, with a view to go elsewhere and those talks are ongoing as well..

 

