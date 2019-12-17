Chelsea Eyes Chukwueze

Villarreal winger Samuel Chukwueze is being linked with a move to Chelsea in the january transfer window, according to reports emanating from the British press.

The telegraph says that Chukwueze is on the list of wingers being targeted by Lampard, the others being Borrussia Dortmund’s Jadon Sancho, Crystal Palace’s Wilfried Zaha and Bayer Leverkusen’s Leon Bailey.

He had also attracted genuine interest from arsenal before sealing a move to Villarreal in the summer of 2017, while Liverpool and Leicester city are among his admirers in England.

At 30 million Euros, Chukwueze is the joint most valuable African under 21 player, an honour he shares with Real Madrid-owned Morocco right-back Achraf Hakimi.

READ ALSO]Estonia Apologizes Over Minister’s Mocking Of Finland PM

Leave this field empty if you're human:

Related

Please subscribe to our newsletter