Chad’s Military Names Transitional Government, Amidst Protests

Military leaders in Chad – who took over after the death of the country’s long-standing ruler Idriss Déby last month – have named a transitional government.

An army spokesman said 40 ministers and their deputies had been appointed.

They include a former rebel chief – Acheick Ibn Oumar – who will head a new national reconciliation ministry.

One senior opposition figure Saleh Kebzabo said he recognised the authority of Chad’s transitional government, and several other long-time opponents of the former president were given portfolios.

But other opposition figures say the military council – led by Mr Déby’s son Mahamat Idriss Déby Kaka – has carried out an institutional coup, and say they won’t be satisfied until it appoints a civilian president.

Meanwhile, the military council in charge of chad has lifted the overnight curfew that was imposed following the death of president Idriss Déby last month.

There has been concern for the country’s stability in recent weeks as a rebel group has tried to advance on the capital N’djamena.

There have also been protests against the military take over that followed the president’s death.

