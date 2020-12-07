Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has expressed concern over the total dependence of Nigerian economy on Crude Oil revenue for its foreign exchange and public revenue

CBN governor, Godwin Emefiele, expressed the concern at the prize presentation ceremony to mark the end of the 2020 CBN Golf Cup Tournament in Abuja

Nigeria, according to him, must reduce its heavy dependence on Crude Oil export

Emefiele says there is the need for Nigeria to explore other economic potentials other than Crude Oil to facilitate early exit of Nigerian economy from the current recession

