CBN Cuts Banks ATM Withdrawal, Electronic Transfer Charges

Home CBN Cuts Banks ATM Withdrawal, Electronic Transfer Charges

Feel free to e-mail us : info@rockcityfmradio.com

Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) Governor, Godwin Emefiele

Central Bank Of Nigeria (CBN) has cut bank charges on electronic transfer and the maintenance of automated bank teller machine (ATM).

The new charges are contained in a new CBN circular on charges by banks and other financial institutions.

Banks customers, under the slashed charges, will now pay 10 naira for electronic transfers below 5,000 naira, 25 naira for transactions from n5,000 to 50,000 naira, as well as 50 naira for transactions from 50,000 naira and above.

Also, the CBN slashed charges for cash withdrawal through other banks ATMS to a maximum of 35 naira after third withdrawal within a month.

The apex bank scrapped charges by banks for re-activation of bank accounts and closure of bank accounts.

 

READ ALSO]Disputed Soku Oil Well: Dickson Accuses Wike Of Dividing Ijaws

Please subscribe to our newsletter

Related Articles
0 Comments

Leave a Reply

Listen Live

Advertise With Rockcity FM
December 2019
S M T W T F S
« Nov    
1234567
891011121314
15161718192021
22232425262728
293031  

CONTACT US

We're not around right now. But you can send us an email and we'll get back to you, asap.

Sending

©2019 RockCity 101.9 FM. All rights reserved

News Categories

Need Help? Chat with us
 Log in with Facebook
or

Log in with your credentials

or    

Forgot your details?

 Log in with Facebook
or

Create Account