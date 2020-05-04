CBN, Bankers Committee Stop Planned Retrenchment By Banks

Home CBN, Bankers Committee Stop Planned Retrenchment By Banks

feel free to call us    Studio Lines: 08107860000, 0701132 7096 Others: 08022514366, 08033943014      info@rockcityfmradio.com

, , Finance, NEWS, 0
Planned Retrenchment By Banks

Banks have agreed to suspend their planned retrenchment of some of their staff, following the harsh effect of Covid-19 lockdown on their operations

The banks, at a meeting held last Saturday with the central bank of Nigeria (CBN) and bankers committee, agreed that none of their staff, including those on part-time, will be laid off

CBN director of communications, Isaac Okoroafor, in a statement says the meeting was convened to further re3view the impact of Covid-19 on the banking industry

Access bank has announced the planned layoff of most of its contract staff and pay cut

Several other banks plan to unveil their planned retrenchment programme this week

CBN, according to Okoroafor, told the banks that they must obtain its approval when it becomes very necessary to lay off any category of staff.

DOWNLOAD THE ROCKCITYFM APP AND LISTEN LIVE

Please subscribe to our newsletter

Related Articles
0 Comments

Leave a Reply

RockCity FM Live

Advertise With Rockcity FM
May 2020
S M T W T F S
 123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
252627282930  

©2020 RockcityFM The Voice of the People

New Report

Close

Need Help? Chat with us
 Log in with Facebook
or

Log in with your credentials

or    

Forgot your details?

 Log in with Facebook
or

Create Account