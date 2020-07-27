Catholic Archbishop Worried Over Nigeria’s Level of Corruption

The metropolitan catholic archbishop of Abuja, Ignatious Kaigama, has said that he is worried over the spate of allegation of massive corruption in some of the federal agencies
The archbishop expressing his concern while delivering a homily at a mass held at Saint Augustine Catholic Church parish in Wuse, Abuja, describes the corruption allegations as worrisome
The cleric, however, says that hope is not lost for Nigeria, because there are still many Nigerians who are good
He cites the case of a Nigerian, professor Charles Egbu, appointed a vice chancellor of a UK university; late flying officer Tolulope Arotile, for his heroic deed in Nigerian Airforce; and a Nigerian, Ikenna Nweke, who returned a stolen wallet loaded with money he found in japan to the police
Archbishop Kaigama explains that each of those cited made sacrifices to build a Nigeria of peace, justice and holiness.