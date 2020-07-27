Catholic Archbishop Worried Over Nigeria’s Level of Corruption

The metropolitan catholic archbishop of Abuja, Ignatious Kaigama, has said that he is worried over the spate of allegation of massive corruption in some of the federal agencies

The archbishop expressing his concern while delivering a homily at a mass held at Saint Augustine Catholic Church parish in Wuse, Abuja, describes the corruption allegations as worrisome

The cleric, however, says that hope is not lost for Nigeria, because there are still many Nigerians who are good

He cites the case of a Nigerian, professor Charles Egbu, appointed a vice chancellor of a UK university; late flying officer Tolulope Arotile, for his heroic deed in Nigerian Airforce; and a Nigerian, Ikenna Nweke, who returned a stolen wallet loaded with money he found in japan to the police

Archbishop Kaigama explains that each of those cited made sacrifices to build a Nigeria of peace, justice and holiness.

