A car washer who allegedly stole a customer’s car in Lagos, has been arrested in Ogun state along Abeokuta-Ibadan road

The suspect, Idris Ayotunde, working at a car wash at Jimoh bus stop in Shasha, Akowonjo, was arrested last November 4, at Alakija village, near Olodo, during a stop-and-search patrol by the safe highway patrol

He was arrested after failing to produce documents of a ford car marked EPE 707 FM demanded by the patrol team which then took him to the Odeda police station

During interrogation at the Odeda police station, the suspect allegedly confessed that less than a month after he joined the car wash, the car’s owner brought it for vacuum cleaning, but since they had no vacuum machine, he decided to take the car to another car wash

Spokesman of the state police command, Abimbola Oyeyemi, says that the suspect later changed his mind and decided to escape with the car

The owner of the car, Mrs Shofidiya Tosin, had been contacted, and she confirmed her ownership of the car.

