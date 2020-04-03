CAN Mobilizes Christians For Anti Covid 19 Prayer Chain

Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) has directed Christian faithful’s in the country to participate in a 24 hour prayer to curb the spread of Covid 19 pandemic

They are to pray to god to heal Nigeria, and cleanse it of the pandemic and other diseases

The Christian apex body asks every Christian family to perform the prayer chain from April six to seven

Each of churches in the country are expected to divide all their congregating families into groups

Can also directs that the prayer chain should be led by each family for a maximum period of 30 minutes each.

