CAF: Nigeria Wants To Host 2020 Women Africa Cup Of Nations

Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) has confirmed its interest in hosting the 2020 women’s Africa cup of nations.

‪the federation director of communications, Demola Olajire confirming the bid to BBC sports, says NFF has formally written to CAF about the interest to host the event.

‪NFF according to him, is working on the bidding documents and will soon send it to Confederation of African Football (CAF)

Nigeria had previously hosted and won the women’s nations cup in 1998, 2002 and 2006 and won the last edition of championship in Ghana in 2018     .

Officials believe it is the right time to host the women’s showpiece event one more time, with games potentially staged in Lagos, Benin City, Asaba and Uyo.

CAF president, Ahmad told had the French radio station RFI that Equatorial Guinea are also interested in hosting the event after Congo-Brazaville pulled out of the hosting of the 12-team event last year.

Ahmad explained that a final decision will be made at its next executive committee meeting on 15 January.

 

