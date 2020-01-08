Mane, Oshoala Shines At Caf 2020 Award

Senegal striker, Sadio Mane, has emerged as the 2019 male African player of the year while Nigerian star, Asisat Oshoala, claimed the prize for the women category.

Mane saw off the competition from, Mohamed Salah, and, Riyad Mahrez, to win his maiden individual award on the continent.

For the women’s category, Oshoala who plays for Barcelona was voted as the continent’s best.

Osoala had earlier been crowned winner in 2014, 2016 and 2017

Also, Mahrez’s match-winning free-kick against Nigeria at Afcon 2019 semi-final, was picked as the goal of the year

Afcon champions, Algeria won men’s team of the year with Cameroon’s indomitable lioness claiming the women’s prize.

 

