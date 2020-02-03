Burkina Faso To Arm Civilians To Fight Terrorists

The authorities in Burkina Faso, struggling to grapple with a growing wave of Islamist militant attacks that is affecting the Sahel region, are planning to give weapons to civilians.

In January alone, at least 60 people were killed in four separate attacks in the north of the country.

Members of parliament recently unanimously voted in favour of arming civilians in a move they said would help combat armed groups.

Any national aged 18 and over who has a “spirit of sacrifice” can be considered for recruitment and there is no maximum age.

The attacks by militants linked to Al-qaeda and the Islamic state group have significantly increased in the past year, causing more than half a million people to flee their homes.

