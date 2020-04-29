Buhari’s Request For N850b Domestic Loan:

The Senate has approved the request of President Buhari to raise n850 billion from the domestic capital market

The fresh loan is to be used to finance the 2020 budget

Senators gave the request an accelerated approval, after Senate President Ahmed Lawan, read the letter from Buhari during the Tuesday plenary at the national assembly

The senators had resumed plenary on Tuesday after 36 days break for Covid-19 pandemic.

The Senate had directed its finance & appropriation, domestic and foreign debts and national planning committees to liaise with the finance minister, Zainab Ahmed for more details on the proposed loan.

