Buhari’s Nephew, Maman Daura, seeks end to rotational presidency

Mamma Daura, a nephew of President Muhammadu Buhari, has dismissed allegations in some quarters, that he is a member of a cabal in the presidential villa, Abuja

Daura speaking on BBC Hausa service, admits that he often visits Buhari and advises him

But Daura denied report that he is influencing Buhari in his decision making as the president

Daura also spoke on the clamor for presidential power shifts ahead of 2023 poll, saying that it is time for Nigeria to do away with rotational presidency

After three power shifts since 1999, Daura says it is time for Nigeria to consider a presidential candidate, who is more competent, disregarding whether he is a northerner or southerner

This according to him, is because presidential power shift has not produced the desired results for Nigeria.

