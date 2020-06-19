Buhari Warns Security Chiefs over Rising Insecurity, Says It Has To Stop

Home Buhari Warns Security Chiefs over Rising Insecurity, Says It Has To Stop

feel free to call us    Studio Lines: 08107860000, 0701132 7096 Others: 08022514366, 08033943014      info@rockcityfmradio.com

, , NEWS, 0
Rising Insecurity

President Muhammadu Buhari has lashed at the nation’s security chiefs over the rising insecurity and killings in the country.

Buhari at a meeting with them in Abuja, says he is extremely worried over the rise in the level of insecurity and ordered them to put a stop to it.

The security agencies, according to Buhari, are doing their best but says that their best is not enough.

National security adviser retired Major General Babagana Monguno, made this known while addressing the state house correspondents after a meeting of President Buhari with the security chiefs at the presidential villa.

Buhari says he expects them to live up to expectation to justify their appointments, warning that he will no longer accept any excuse for further escalation of insecurity in the country.

The president also expressed concern over a lack of synergy among the security agencies, directing them to address the lapses.

 

YOU MAY ALSO WANT TO READ Buhari, Security Chiefs Meet

DOWNLOAD THE ROCKCITYFM APP AND LISTEN LIVE

Please subscribe to our newsletter

Related Articles
0 Comments

Leave a Reply

RockCity FM Live

Advertise With Rockcity FM
June 2020
S M T W T F S
1234567
891011121314
15161718192021
22232425262728
293031  

©2020 RockcityFM The Voice of the People

New Report

Close

Need Help? Chat with us
 Log in with Facebook
or

Log in with your credentials

or    

Forgot your details?

 Log in with Facebook
or

Create Account