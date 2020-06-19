President Muhammadu Buhari has lashed at the nation’s security chiefs over the rising insecurity and killings in the country.

Buhari at a meeting with them in Abuja, says he is extremely worried over the rise in the level of insecurity and ordered them to put a stop to it.

The security agencies, according to Buhari, are doing their best but says that their best is not enough.

National security adviser retired Major General Babagana Monguno, made this known while addressing the state house correspondents after a meeting of President Buhari with the security chiefs at the presidential villa.

Buhari says he expects them to live up to expectation to justify their appointments, warning that he will no longer accept any excuse for further escalation of insecurity in the country.

The president also expressed concern over a lack of synergy among the security agencies, directing them to address the lapses.

