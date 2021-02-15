Buhari Warns Against Ethnic And Religious Violence

President Muhammadu Buharih as warned that federal government will not allow any ethnic or religious group to instigate violence in the country

He also promises to protect all religious and ethnic groups, whether they are in majority or minority

Buhari spoke in a statement issued by his media aide, GarbaSheu, amidst the rise in tensions caused by farmer-herders clashes in the south western region

He condemns ethnic related violence, warning that his administration will act decisively to stop the spread of such violence The president pleads with all elected governors, including the state governors, religious leaders and traditional rulers to ensure that communities in their domains are not divided among ethnic and other primordial lines

