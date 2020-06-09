Buhari Softpedals on Judciary, State Legislature’ Financial Autonomy

Home Buhari Softpedals on Judciary, State Legislature’ Financial Autonomy

feel free to call us    Studio Lines: 08107860000, 0701132 7096 Others: 08022514366, 08033943014      info@rockcityfmradio.com

, , NEWS, 0
Legislature’ Financial Autonomy

President Muhammadu Buhari has agreed with Nigeria governor’s Forum (NGF) to delay the gazetting of his executive order, enforcing the implementation of financial autonomy for the state houses of assembly and the judiciary

The executive order mandated the accountant general, to treat statutory allocations of judiciary and state house of assembly as first-line charges in the allocation of the state governments from the federation account

But the chairman of NGF, Governor Kayode Fayemi told the state house correspondents after a meeting of representatives of the presidency and the forum that gazetting the executive order will await the sorting out of some constitutional issues on the financial autonomy

Fayemi spoke after leading governors of Sokoto and Kebbi States to meet with the chief of staff to the president, finance minister and justice minister at the presidential villa

Governors, according to Fayemi, also back financial autonomy for the judiciary and states legislature, but will want the constitutional issues surrounding it to be addressed.

 

YOU CAN ALSO READ Assembly Considers Bill Seeking To Reform Burial Rites Of Ogun Obas

DOWNLOAD THE ROCKCITYFM APP AND LISTEN LIVE

Please subscribe to our newsletter

Related Articles
0 Comments

Leave a Reply

RockCity FM Live

Advertise With Rockcity FM
June 2020
S M T W T F S
1234567
891011121314
15161718192021
22232425262728
293031  

©2020 RockcityFM The Voice of the People

New Report

Close

Need Help? Chat with us
 Log in with Facebook
or

Log in with your credentials

or    

Forgot your details?

 Log in with Facebook
or

Create Account