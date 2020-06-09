President Muhammadu Buhari has agreed with Nigeria governor’s Forum (NGF) to delay the gazetting of his executive order, enforcing the implementation of financial autonomy for the state houses of assembly and the judiciary

The executive order mandated the accountant general, to treat statutory allocations of judiciary and state house of assembly as first-line charges in the allocation of the state governments from the federation account

But the chairman of NGF, Governor Kayode Fayemi told the state house correspondents after a meeting of representatives of the presidency and the forum that gazetting the executive order will await the sorting out of some constitutional issues on the financial autonomy

Fayemi spoke after leading governors of Sokoto and Kebbi States to meet with the chief of staff to the president, finance minister and justice minister at the presidential villa

Governors, according to Fayemi, also back financial autonomy for the judiciary and states legislature, but will want the constitutional issues surrounding it to be addressed.

