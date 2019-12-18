Buhari Signs 2020 Appropriation Budget Bill

President Muhammadu Buhari has signed the 2020 appropriation bill into law.

The n10.5 trillion bill was passed by the national assembly last December 5.

Buhari made this known on his twitter handle.

He says that the signing of the bill has restored the January-December budget cycle.

The ceremony which took place at the presidential villa, Abuja, was witnessed by vice president Yemi Osinbajo, the senate president and speaker of the House of Representatives.

Also at the event were the secretary to the government of the federation, Boss Mustapha and the finance budget and planning minister, Zainab Ahmed.

