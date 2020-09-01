Buhari Seeks End to Bitterness and Quarrels in APC Leaders

President Muhammadu Buhari has expressed concern over the prolonged crisis in the ruling APC.

Buhari says he is worried over too much bitterness and unnecessary quarrels among APC leaders at all levels of governments.

The president bore his mind on the crisis during the consultative meeting of the executive, legislative and leadership of APC at the presidential villa, Abuja.

Buhari recalled that the endless squabbles had cost the APC several governorships and legislative seats during the past national elections.

Such squabbles, according to the president, should stop to strengthen the party ahead of future polls.

He asked the party leadership to convene regular consultative meetings involving APC political office holders and leaders to reduce areas of differences among them.

 

