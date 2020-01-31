Buhari, Security Chiefs Meet

President Muhammadu Buhari has met with top security chiefs and armed forces chiefs in Abuja, over the state of security in the country.

The meeting which was held at the presidential villa, Abuja, came hours after the national assembly told Buhari to sack them for the growing level of security challenges facing Nigeria.

Those who attended the meeting at the presidential villa, includes chief of defence staff, General Gabriel Olonishakin, army chief of staff, Leuitenant General Tukur Buratai; airforce chief of staff, air Marshall sadique Abubakar and Naval Chief of Staff, Vice Admiral Ibok Ekwe Ibas.

Others are the inspector general of police, Mohammed Adamu, director general of department of security service, Yusuf Bichi, the defence minister, retired major general Bashir Maigashi, the national security adviser, retired Major General Babagana Monguno..

