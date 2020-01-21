Buhari Says Nigeria Not In Hurry To Re-Open Shut Borders

President Muhammadu Buhari has said that Nigeria is not in a hurry to re-open its shut borders against Niger and Benin republics.

The borders, according to Buhari, were shut down primarily to stop the smuggling of arms, ammunition and hard drugs into Nigeria.

He promises that the borders will be re-opened, when the final report of a committee set up by Nigeria, Niger and Benin, submits its report and it is considered.

Buhari gives this indication during a bilateral meeting with President Nana Akuffo Addo on the Side line of the UK Africa investment summit in London.

The president says he is not happy that the border closure is hurting neighboring countries, but adds that Nigeria cannot close its eyes to cheap drugs, arms and ammunition to destroy its youths.

President Akuffo Addo says he understand the position of Nigeria on the border closure, but calls for speedy process to re-open it because Nigeria is a major market for Ghanain businesses.

