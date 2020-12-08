Buhari Reads Riot Act To EndSARS Protests Hijackers

SARS

President Muhammadu Buhari has warned those seeking to hijack the fresh EndSARS protest in the country

Buhari says his administration recognizes the rights of Nigerians to engage in peaceful protests

The president speaking, while opening the 2020 annual army chief of staff conference in Abuja, warned that any act of hooliganism behind lawful and peaceful protests would be dealt with decisively

He regrets the consequence of hijacking of the last EndSARS protest by hoodlums who destroyed and looted public and private properties Buhari commends the army for swiftly restoring order during the October EndSARS protest.

