Buhari Promises To End Child Marriage

President Muhammadu Buhari has promised that his administration will work to end the syndrome of child marriage in the country.

Buhari says the menace will be effectively tackled with improvement in girl child education.

The President made the pledge while inaugurating the headquarters of the federal ministry of women affairs in Abuja.

He expresses concern over the high level of young girls who were out of schools because of financial problems, adding that such a problem needs to be addressed.

