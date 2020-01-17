Buhari Promises To End Child Marriage

Home Buhari Promises To End Child Marriage

Feel free to e-mail us : info@rockcityfmradio.com

Buhari Promises To End Child Marriage

President Muhammadu Buhari has promised that his administration will work to end the syndrome of child marriage in the country.

Buhari says the menace will be effectively tackled with improvement in girl child education.

The President made the pledge while inaugurating the headquarters of the federal ministry of women affairs in Abuja.

He expresses concern over the high level of young girls who were out of schools because of financial problems, adding that such a problem needs to be addressed.

 

READ ALSO]Malami Insists Amotekun Is Illegal

DOWNLOAD THE ROCKCITYFM APP AND LISTEN LIVE

Please subscribe to our newsletter

Related Articles
0 Comments

Leave a Reply

Listen Live

Advertise With Rockcity FM
January 2020
S M T W T F S
« Dec    
 1234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
262728293031  

CONTACT US

We're not around right now. But you can send us an email and we'll get back to you, asap.

Sending

©2020 RockCity 101.9 FM. All rights reserved

News Categories

Need Help? Chat with us
 Log in with Facebook
or

Log in with your credentials

or    

Forgot your details?

 Log in with Facebook
or

Create Account