Buhari Pleads With Health Workers To Shelve Their Demands

President Muhammadu Buhari has pleaded with health workers that his Administration is mindful of their demands

He asks them to bear with his Administration which is facing acute financial crisis, following the falling oil price

Buhari speaking while receiving leaders of the joint health sector union (Johesu) at the Presidential Villa, Abuja explains that COVDIT-19 has drastically reduced Nigeria’s oil revenue

The president calls for the understanding of the health workers in pursuing their demands of the challenges facing the presidency

Johesu national president, Josiah Biobelemoye, says they paid the visit to intimate the president about their demands and challenges facing health workers

He thanks Buhari for not acceding to request by some stakeholders for the privatization of the federal hospital services.

 

