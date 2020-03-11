Buhari Pleads With Health Workers To Shelve Their Demands

President Muhammadu Buhari has pleaded with health workers that his Administration is mindful of their demands
He asks them to bear with his Administration which is facing acute financial crisis, following the falling oil price
Buhari speaking while receiving leaders of the joint health sector union (Johesu) at the Presidential Villa, Abuja explains that COVDIT-19 has drastically reduced Nigeria’s oil revenue
The president calls for the understanding of the health workers in pursuing their demands of the challenges facing the presidency
Johesu national president, Josiah Biobelemoye, says they paid the visit to intimate the president about their demands and challenges facing health workers
He thanks Buhari for not acceding to request by some stakeholders for the privatization of the federal hospital services.
