Buhari Orders No Fly Zone, Closure Of Mining Sites In Zamfara

President Muhammadu Buhari has declared Zamfara state a no flying zone, as part of measures to fight armed banditry and kidnapping in the north west region

Buhari also bans mining activities in the state to stop rising insecurity in the area

National Security Adviser, Babagana Monguno, announced this while speaking to the state house correspondents after a meeting of the National Security Council, presided over by Buhari at the presidential villa

Buhari directs defence intelligence organizations to prevent Nigeria from sliding into anarchy

He also orders that all non state actors causing trouble and those on the security watch list nationwide, to be placed under surveillance by intelligence agencies

The new service chiefs were also ordered to reclaim areas under the control of insurgents, armed bandits and kidnappers

The president says that Nigerians can reside wherever they want, while ordering those who commit crimes be arrested and prosecuted

The president who says that Nigeria has had enough of chaos, warns that anyone who think he can cause disunity in the country, should have a rethink.

