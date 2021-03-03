Buhari Orders No Fly Zone, Closure Of Mining Sites In Zamfara

feel free to call us    Studio Lines: 08107860000, 0701132 7096 Others: 08022514366, 08033943014      info@rockcityfmradio.com

, , CRIME, NEWS, POLITICS, Security, 0

President Muhammadu Buhari has declared Zamfara state a no flying zone, as part of measures to fight armed banditry and kidnapping in the north west region

Buhari also bans mining activities in the state to stop rising insecurity in the area

National Security Adviser, Babagana Monguno, announced this while speaking to the state house correspondents after a meeting of the National Security Council, presided over by Buhari at the presidential villa

Buhari directs defence intelligence organizations to prevent Nigeria from sliding into anarchy

He also orders that all non state actors causing trouble and those on the security watch list nationwide, to be placed under surveillance by intelligence agencies

The new service chiefs were also ordered to reclaim areas under the control of insurgents, armed bandits and kidnappers

The president says that Nigerians can reside wherever they want, while ordering those who commit crimes be arrested and prosecuted

The president who says that Nigeria has had enough of chaos, warns that anyone who think he can cause disunity in the country, should have a rethink.

YOU CAN ALSO READ: Buhari Warns Against Ethnic And Religious Violence

DOWNLOAD THE ROCKCITYFM APP AND LISTEN LIVE

Please subscribe to our newsletter

Related Articles
0 Comments

Leave a Reply

RockCity FM Live

March 2021
S M T W T F S
1234567
891011121314
15161718192021
22232425262728

CONTACT US

Do you have any request or enquiry? Do not hesitate to send us an email and we'll get back to you, asap.

Sending

©2021 RockcityFM The Voice of the People

Need Help? Chat with us
 Log in with Facebook
or

Log in with your credentials

or    

Forgot your details?

 Log in with Facebook
or

Create Account