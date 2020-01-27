Buhari Orders Airforce To Decimate Criminals In Niger Villages

President Muhammadu Buhari has directed Nigerian air force to attack criminal elements operating from Dogon Gona foresting Niger State.

The expansive forest stretches across the borders of Niger, Kaduna, Zamfara States.

Buhari in a statement by his media aide, Garba Sheu, orders air force to deploy its warplanes to hit bandits, cattle rustlers and kidnappers terrorizing people in the area.

The deployment of the warplanes, according to Buhari is to support the troops and [policemen already deployed in the forest to face the armed bandits.

Buhari describes the persistent attacks by criminal elements on communities in Niger state as a national disaster.

READ ALSO]FRSC To Impound Trailers Conveying Containers Not Properly Latched

DOWNLOAD THE ROCKCITYFM APP AND LISTEN LIVE

Leave this field empty if you're human:

Related

Please subscribe to our newsletter