Buhari Orders Airforce To Decimate Criminals In Niger Villages

Home Buhari Orders Airforce To Decimate Criminals In Niger Villages

Feel free to e-mail us : info@rockcityfmradio.com

Buhari Orders Airforce To Decimate Criminals In Niger Villages

President Muhammadu Buhari has directed Nigerian air force to attack criminal elements operating from Dogon Gona foresting Niger State.

The expansive forest stretches across the borders of Niger, Kaduna, Zamfara States.

Buhari in a statement by his media aide, Garba Sheu, orders air force to deploy its warplanes to hit bandits, cattle rustlers and kidnappers terrorizing people in the area.

The deployment of the warplanes, according to Buhari is to support the troops and [policemen already deployed in the forest to face the armed bandits.

Buhari describes the persistent attacks by criminal elements on communities in Niger state as a national disaster.

 

READ ALSO]FRSC To Impound Trailers Conveying Containers Not Properly Latched

DOWNLOAD THE ROCKCITYFM APP AND LISTEN LIVE

Please subscribe to our newsletter

Related Articles
0 Comments

Leave a Reply

Listen Live

Advertise With Rockcity FM
January 2020
S M T W T F S
« Dec    
 1234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
262728293031  

CONTACT US

We're not around right now. But you can send us an email and we'll get back to you, asap.

Sending

©2020 RockCity 101.9 FM. All rights reserved

News Categories

Need Help? Chat with us
 Log in with Facebook
or

Log in with your credentials

or    

Forgot your details?

 Log in with Facebook
or

Create Account