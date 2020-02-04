Buhari, National Assembly Agree On Security Crisis

The presidency and national assembly have agreed to set up a joint committee to undertake a periodic review of the security situation in the country

The committee will meet monthly and suggests the way forward in tackling the security situation

Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila, made this known to the state house correspondents after a meeting of President Muhammadu Buhari with the senate President, Ahmed Lawan, and the speaker

The speaker says they also discussed a motion of the national assembly calling for the sack of the armed forces chiefs

But the Senate President opposes the call, saying what should be of major concern for now is not the sack of military chiefs, but how to properly equip the military to cope with the fresh challenges in the anti-insurgency operations

Lawan also says that the welfare of security forces should also be on the front burner.

