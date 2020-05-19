Buhari Expects To Unveil New Covid 19 Policy For Ogun, Abuja, And Lagos

President Muhammadu Buhari is expected to address the nation later today on the next steps to adopt, in containing the spread of Covid 19 in Abuja, as well as in Ogun, and Lagos States

Buhari, ahead of the special broadcast, had been briefed by members of the presidential Covid 19 task force led by secretary to the government of the federation, boss Mustapha, on Sunday night

The task force briefed him on the Covid 19 situation nationwide, as well as the level of compliance with Covid 19 protocols

A new Covid 19 policy is expected from Buhari, as the first phase of the three phases of the six week gradual easing of lockdown on the economies of Abuja, Lagos and Ogun states, expires today

The president last May 4, had relaxed a five week total lockdown of Abuja, Lagos and Ogun States.

