Buhari Economic Think Tank Warns On Covid-19

Home Buhari Economic Think Tank Warns On Covid-19

Feel free to e-mail us : info@rockcityfmradio.com

Presidential advisory council on the economy has warned that Nigerian economy may plunge into a fresh recession if the global covid-19 persists for long.

The recession, the council explains is real of concrete measures are not taken to stabilize economy, amidst a massive shortfall in oil revenue due to the virus.

The council led by Professor Doyin Salami, at a meeting with President Buhari at the presidential villa, Abuja, calls for immediate review of the 2020 budget by priotizing spending on healthcare.

The economists also wants priotized spending on infrastructural projects to focus on the completion of those with pro-poor effects, as well as cutting recurrent expenditure.

The effects of the virus, according to the council is the crash in oil price, which according to them could reduce confidence in the Nigerian economy, by depleting external reserves and depressing the exchange rate of the naira.

 

READ ALSO]Why Petrol Still Sells For N145 Per Litre-NNPC

DOWNLOAD THE ROCKCITYFM APP AND LISTEN LIVE

Please subscribe to our newsletter

Related Articles
0 Comments

Leave a Reply

RockCity FM Live

Advertise With Rockcity FM
March 2020
S M T W T F S
« Feb    
1234567
891011121314
15161718192021
22232425262728
293031  

CONTACT US

We're not around right now. But you can send us an email and we'll get back to you, asap.

Sending

©2020 RockCity 101.9 FM. All rights reserved

News Categories

New Report

Close

Need Help? Chat with us
 Log in with Facebook
or

Log in with your credentials

or    

Forgot your details?

 Log in with Facebook
or

Create Account