Buhari Blames Katsina Killings On Reprisal Attacks

President Muhammadu Buhari has described the weekend attacks by gunmen on villages in Katsina State as a reprisal attacks.

The bandits in the attacks on Tsauwa and Dankar villages killed 30 persons, burnt houses and abducted several people.

Buhari in a statement by his media aide, Garba Shehu, condemns the attacks, saying it is escalating a cycle of revenge and counter attacks by farmers and bandits in the state.

The president explains that members of the community had arrested some of bandits and subjected them to jungle justice, instead of handing them over to the police.

The president expresses concern over the mindless killings in the state.

