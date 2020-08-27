Buhari Asks Judiciary To Finish Criminal Cases Within A Year

feel free to call us    Studio Lines: 08107860000, 0701132 7096 Others: 08022514366, 08033943014      info@rockcityfmradio.com

, , CRIME, NEWS, POLITICS, 0

President Muhammadu Buhari has called on the judiciary to urgently reform the process of justice administration in order to fast track the dispensation of justice in the country.

Among the proposed reforms, Buhari wants the judiciary to subject all aspiring judges to a test.

He also calls for a reform of the process of appointment of judges.

Buhari, making the call at the virtual 60th annual general conference of Nigeria Bar Association, suggested that the judiciary must put a time limit on hearing of cases.

The president, who was represented by vice president Yemi Osinbajo, proposed a 12-month time limit for criminal cases, while civil cases should be disposed within 12 and 15 months.

YOU CAN ALSO READ Trump Stick to HydroxyChloroquine for Covid-19

DOWNLOAD THE ROCKCITYFM APP AND LISTEN LIVE

Please subscribe to our newsletter

Related Articles
0 Comments

Leave a Reply

RockCity FM Live

Advertise With Rockcity FM
August 2020
SMTWTFS
 12
3456789
10111213141516
17181920212223
24252627282930
31 

CONTACT US

Do you have any request or enquiry? Do not hesitate to send us an email and we'll get back to you, asap.

Sending

©2020 RockcityFM The Voice of the People

Need Help? Chat with us
 Log in with Facebook
or

Log in with your credentials

or    

Forgot your details?

 Log in with Facebook
or

Create Account