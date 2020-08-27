President Muhammadu Buhari has called on the judiciary to urgently reform the process of justice administration in order to fast track the dispensation of justice in the country.

Among the proposed reforms, Buhari wants the judiciary to subject all aspiring judges to a test.

He also calls for a reform of the process of appointment of judges.

Buhari, making the call at the virtual 60th annual general conference of Nigeria Bar Association, suggested that the judiciary must put a time limit on hearing of cases.

The president, who was represented by vice president Yemi Osinbajo, proposed a 12-month time limit for criminal cases, while civil cases should be disposed within 12 and 15 months.

