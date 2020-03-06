Buhari Appoints Acting Appeal Court’s CJ

President Muhammadu Buhari has appointed Justice Dongba Mensem as the acting president of the court of appeal.

The acting president will steps in on March 6, when the appeal court’s president, justice Zainab Bulkachuwa, retires from service.

Justice Mensem will act for initial period of three months, effective from March 6.

The appointment by Buhari, follows a recommendation from the chief justice of Nigeria, Justice Tanko Mohammed.

The new acting president is the next most senior judge in the court of appeal and will be in office until a substantive President may be appointed by President Buhari.

 

