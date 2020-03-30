Brazil’s President Leaves Covid-19 Isolation Attends Huge Rallies

As the world tries desperately to tackle the coronavirus pandemic, Brazil’s president is doing his best to downplay it.

Jair Bolsonaro has largely struggled to take it seriously.

Going against his own health ministry’s advice earlier in March, and while awaiting the results of a second coronavirus test, he left self-isolation to join rallies against congress.

He shook hands with supporters in Brasilia and sent a message to millions that this was not something to worry about.

In a televised address last week, he repeated a now well-worn phrase that covid 19 is just a little flu or the sniffles, blaming the media once again for the hysteria and panic over covid-19.

