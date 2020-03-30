Brazil’s President Leaves Covid-19 Isolation Attends Huge Rallies

Home Brazil’s President Leaves Covid-19 Isolation Attends Huge Rallies

Feel free to e-mail us : info@rockcityfmradio.com

As the world tries desperately to tackle the coronavirus pandemic, Brazil’s president is doing his best to downplay it.

Jair Bolsonaro has largely struggled to take it seriously.

Going against his own health ministry’s advice earlier in March, and while awaiting the results of a second coronavirus test, he left self-isolation to join rallies against congress.

He shook hands with supporters in Brasilia and sent a message to millions that this was not something to worry about.

In a televised address last week, he repeated a now well-worn phrase that covid 19 is just a little flu or the sniffles, blaming the media once again for the hysteria and panic over covid-19.

DOWNLOAD THE ROCKCITYFM APP AND LISTEN LIVE

Please subscribe to our newsletter

Related Articles
0 Comments

Leave a Reply

RockCity FM Live

Advertise With Rockcity FM
March 2020
S M T W T F S
« Feb    
1234567
891011121314
15161718192021
22232425262728
293031  

CONTACT US

We're not around right now. But you can send us an email and we'll get back to you, asap.

Sending

©2020 RockCity 101.9 FM. All rights reserved

News Categories

New Report

Close

Need Help? Chat with us
 Log in with Facebook
or

Log in with your credentials

or    

Forgot your details?

 Log in with Facebook
or

Create Account