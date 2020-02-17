Borno To Repartriate 120,000 Indigenes From Niger

Borno State government plans the repatriation of 120,000 indigenes who fled to Niger Republic, as a result of boko haram attacks in the state.

Governor Babagana Zulum on Saturday visited Niger Republic to discuss the modalities for their return and resettlement in their homes in the state.

The governor during the visit,met the refugees who fled to Niger Republic since 2014, at their different camps in Diffa, Bosso, Garin, Wassam and Tumun.

Ahead of the visit, the state government says the governor had met with relevant federal government agencies, such as foreign affairs, as well as humanitarian affairs ministries, to discuss the modalities for the repatriation of the refugees.

READ ALSO]Troops Foil Boko Haram Attack On Damaturu

DOWNLOAD THE ROCKCITYFM APP AND LISTEN LIVE

Leave this field empty if you're human:

Related

Please subscribe to our newsletter