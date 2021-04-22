Bomb Exlplosion Kills Four, Injures 12 At Pakistan Luxury Hotel

A bomb explosion at a luxury hotel in the Pakistani city of Quetta has killed at least four people and wounded 12.

A vehicle exploded in the car park of the luxury Serena Hotel in Quetta on Wednesday, with fire spreading to several other vehicles nearby.

Four people were reported to have been killed, including two security guards, and a dozen more were said to have been injured.

Interior minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmad told Pakistani broadcaster Ary News TV that “a car that was full of explosives exploded in the hotel”

The Pakistani taliban said it was behind Wednesday’s attack at the hotel in Quetta, without detailing why.

In recent months the group, and other militant organisations, have stepped up attacks in tribal areas near the border with Afghanistan.

