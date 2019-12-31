Army Tank Explode In Damaturu

Boko haram scare has gripped Damaturu, the Yobe state capital, as an army armoured vehicle caught fire and exploded on Monday.

The fire caused explosions which caused panic in the state capital, which is yet to be recovered from the attack by Boko haram fighters foiled last week by troops.

The explosion came as soldiers were returning to their base in the city.

Spokesman of the Operation Lafiya Dole, Captain Njoku Irabor, confirms the fire outbreak in the armoured vehicle and explosions from it.

Irabor, explains that it was not caused by attacks by Boko haram while asking residents to abort their normal businesses.

