Boko Haram Kills 30 Travellers Near Maiduguri

Boko haram fighters have raided a village on the Maiduguri-Damaturu highway, leaving 30 persons dead and several others injured.

The insurgents also abducted women and children and set scores of vehicles ablaze.

The attack, according to Borno State Government spokesman, Ahmed Bundi, occurred at Auna Village, 25 kilometres to Maiduguri on Sunday night.

He said that the insurgents, who arrived the village in several gun-trucks mounted with heavy guns, targeted travelers who stopped overnight in the village.

Most of the victims were travellers who were burnt to death while sleeping in their vehicles during an overnight stop, officials added.

Borno state governor, Babagana Zulum, looked visibly shaken when he saw the charred bodies during a visit to Auno, following Sunday night’s attack.

