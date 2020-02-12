Bernie Sanders Wins Democrats Primary, May Face Trump

Bernie sanders has won the New Hampshire democratic primary contest, on a terrible night for Former Vice-president Joe Biden.

The left-wing senator took a tight victory over centrist former mayor, Pete Buttigieg, who offered a different democratic vision in the race to take on president trump in November.

Mr Sanders declared the night “the beginning of the end” of Mr Trump.

The race moves next to the nevada caucuses on 22 February.

Finishing behind the vermont senator were two moderates – Mr Buttigieg and Minnesota Senator Amy Klobuchar, who emerged as a surprise contender by taking third place.

Some 280,000 democratic voters cast ballots in the granite state on Tuesday night, delivering 26% to Mr Sanders.

Joe Biden – the only candidate Bernie Sanders trails in national polling – is wounded, perhaps mortally so.

 

