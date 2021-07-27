Beds In Isolation Centres Filling Up As Third Wave Of Covid Spread

Federal government says beds in isolation centres are gradually filling up, following the spread of the third wave of Covid 19

As at at July 25,the number of patients being treated of the virus had increased to 4,180 nationwide

It also expresses concern over increasing number of quarantined passengers absconding from airports, and infiltrating communities without observing Covid protocol

Health minister, Doctor Osagie Ehanire, who issues the alert, at a news conference in Abuja, says ten more deadly delta variant of Covid 19 had been recorded in the country

He says that urgent steps are being taken to scale up and increase the local production of Oxygen to cope the spread of the virus Ehanire, however, assures that Nigeria is expecting the delivery of 29 million Johnson and Johnson vaccines, over four million doses of Mordena vaccines, almost 700,000 Astrazeneca vaccines, as well as, Pfizer and Sinopharma vaccines from this quarter

YOU CAN ALSO READ: Sallah: FG Issues Covid Preventive Measures

DOWNLOAD THE ROCKCITYFM APP AND LISTEN LIVE

Leave this field empty if you're human:

Related

Please subscribe to our newsletter