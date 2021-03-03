Bayern Munich To Sign Nigerian Youth

German Bundesliga champions, Bayern Munich have confirmed the signing of a promising young player Emilian Metu following a successful trial.

The 17-year-old will be joining Bayern Munich on a four-year deal, until June 2025, when the summer transfer window opens for business.

Premier League Club Burnley and Middlesbrough showed concrete interest in signing Metu, but a deal did not materialize due to the Corona virus situation and Brexit

Healso passed up the opportunity to join Italian Serie a club Udinese after impressing whilst on trial.

Metu is currently on the books of Austrian Bundesliga Club Skn St. Pölten, for whom he has made two appearances.

Born to an Austrian mother and Nigerian father, Metu will initially represent Bayern Munich’s second team.

YOU CAN ALSO READ: Flying Eagles: Alaba Dismisses Bribe Rumour

DOWNLOAD THE ROCKCITYFM APP AND LISTEN LIVE

Leave this field empty if you're human:

Related

Please subscribe to our newsletter