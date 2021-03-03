Bayern Munich To Sign Nigerian Youth

feel free to call us    Studio Lines: 08107860000, 0701132 7096 Others: 08022514366, 08033943014      info@rockcityfmradio.com

, , NEWS, SPORT, 0

German Bundesliga champions, Bayern Munich have confirmed the signing of a promising young player Emilian Metu following a successful trial.

The 17-year-old will be joining Bayern Munich on a four-year deal, until June 2025, when the summer transfer window opens for business.

Premier League Club Burnley and Middlesbrough showed concrete interest in signing Metu, but a deal did not materialize due to the Corona virus situation and Brexit

 Healso passed up the opportunity to join Italian Serie a club Udinese after impressing whilst on trial.

Metu is currently on the books of Austrian Bundesliga Club Skn St. Pölten, for whom he has made two appearances.

Born to an Austrian mother and Nigerian father, Metu will initially represent Bayern Munich’s second team.

YOU CAN ALSO READ: Flying Eagles: Alaba Dismisses Bribe Rumour

DOWNLOAD THE ROCKCITYFM APP AND LISTEN LIVE

Please subscribe to our newsletter

Related Articles
0 Comments

Leave a Reply

RockCity FM Live

March 2021
S M T W T F S
1234567
891011121314
15161718192021
22232425262728

CONTACT US

Do you have any request or enquiry? Do not hesitate to send us an email and we'll get back to you, asap.

Sending

©2021 RockcityFM The Voice of the People

Need Help? Chat with us
 Log in with Facebook
or

Log in with your credentials

or    

Forgot your details?

 Log in with Facebook
or

Create Account