Bayelsa: Olanipekun Promises To Speak Later On Supreme Court’s N60m

A senior advocate, Chief Wole Olanipekun, says he has no regret over the Supreme Court’s judgement over the application filed by the APC asking the Supreme Court to review its earlier judgement on Bayelsa State governorship poll.

Olanipekun and another senior advocate, Afe Babalola, were both fined n60 million by the apex court for seeking its review of the judgement which sacked the APC candidate, David Lyon who was declared winner of the poll.

Olanipekun speaking on Sunday at a thanksgiving service to mark an auditorium he donated to the Anglican Church’ ikeere, promises to speak on the February 13 judgement of the Supreme Court at the appropriate time.

The senior advocate says he will then reveal the truth about the judgement.

Olanipekun explains that there is nothing amiss in the APC asking the supreme court to review its judgement which sacked the Bayelsa State Governor elect, hours to the inauguration

READ ALSO]Gambari Warns Sectional Security Outfits May Break Up Nigeria

DOWNLOAD THE ROCKCITYFM APP AND LISTEN LIVE

Leave this field empty if you're human:

Related

Please subscribe to our newsletter