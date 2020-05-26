Bauchi Spends N4,500 To Feed Each Patient Daily In Isolation Centre

Bauchi State government says it is spending n4,500 to provide meals daily for every covid 19 patient on admission in its isolation centre

Executive chairman of the state primary healthcare development agency, doctor Rilwan Mohammed who made this known, says this is based on the directive of Governor Bala Mohammed, that n1,500 should be spent per meal, of every of the patient, three times daily

Mohammed explains that the governor issued the directive to ensure that every patient admitted into the isolation centre are well fed

According to him, this is to spare the state of the bitter experience of Covid 19 patients who are revolting or on the run in other states’ isolation centres

The state has 232 Covid 19 confirmed cases, out of which 164 had been discharged

 

