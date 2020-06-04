Bauchi Dep. Gov Tests Positive For Covid-19

Bauchi State deputy governor, Senator Baba Tella, has tested positive for covid-19.

He had since gone into self-isolation that will last 14 days.

Senior special assistant to the state governor on media and communication, Mukhtar Gidado, made this known in a statement released on Wednesday.

Gidado says that test was carried out on the deputy governor by the Nigeria centre for disease control when he started showing some symptoms of the virus.

The results of the test, according to him came out positive.

He explains that the deputy governor was infected by the virus during his assignment as the chairman of the state covid-19 task force.

 

