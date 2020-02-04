Barcelona, Real Madrid Eye Osimhen

La Liga powerhouses, Barcelona and Real Madrid are keeping tabs on Super Eagles striker, Victor Osimhen with a view to a potential summer move.

Both clubs were credited with an interest in Osimhen last month, but the window closed for business last Friday without the move materializing.

It is claimed that both clubs contacted Lille last month to make their intentions known about signing Osimhen.

Osimhen cost Lille 12 million euros and is currently valued at 30 million euros by transfer market an amount that is affordable for Spanish and English clubs.

He has scored 16 goals and has three assists in 32 matches in all competitions this season.

