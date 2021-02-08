Bandits Kill 19 In Renewed Attacks In Kaduna

Nineteen persons have been killed in the renewed attacks by armed bandits on communities in Kaduna state
14 died in Kutemeshin in Birnin Gwari local government area, and five at Kujenin in Kajuru local government area on Saturday
The State Internal Security and Home Affairs Commissioner, Samuel Aruwan, made this known in a statement issued on Sunday,
Says the state government is still awaiting reports on another attack on Kikwari in Kajuru local government area on Sunday Aruwan says that governor Nasir El-Rufai since Saturday had been monitoring the situation
