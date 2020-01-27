Gunmen have attacked vehicles conveying passengers who just disembarked from Abuja-Kaduna train near Kaduna metropolis

Some of the passengers were abducted, and others injured by the gunmen.

The attack last Saturday night took place after the passengers left rigasa rail station along the road linking the airport road with the railway station.

Also last Friday, armed bandits attacked another batch of passengers who left the rigasa train station, and were heading to Kaduna metropolis and other towns.

Kaduna State police command confirms the incident.

READ ALSO]Suicide Bomber Attack Mosque In Borno

DOWNLOAD THE ROCKCITYFM APP AND LISTEN LIVE

Leave this field empty if you're human:

Related

Please subscribe to our newsletter