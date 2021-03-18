Bandits Attack Emir Convoy In Kaduna

Armed bandits have attacked a convoy of emir of Birnin Gwari, Alhaji Zubair Maigwan, the second in Kaduna State

Bandits opened gunfire on the convoy on Tuesday while passing through Kaduna-Birnin Gwari highway

The convoy was on its way to Kaduna metropolis

The car of the emir was riddled with bullets fired by the bandits But the emir was not in the convoy, while minor injuries were sustained by some of the people in the convoy.

YOU CAN ALSO READ: Defence Minister Asks Nigerians To Defend Themselves Against Bandits

DOWNLOAD THE ROCKCITYFM APP AND LISTEN LIVE

Leave this field empty if you're human:

Related

Please subscribe to our newsletter