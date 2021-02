Armed bandits have abducted eighteen travellers in Niger State

They were travelling in a commercial bus when they were intercepted at Yakila village in Rafi local government area

The bus was conveying passengers from Kontagora to Minna

The armed bandits left behind a woman and her baby while taking 18 others away

Director General of the State Emergency Management Agency, Ibrahim Inga, confirms the incident

