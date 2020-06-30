Nigeria Union of Teachers (NUT) has faulted the partial re-opening of primary and secondary schools announced in phase two of eased covid19 lockdown

Presidential covid19task force on Monday allowed primary and secondary schools to re-open for primary six, junior secondary school three, and senior secondary school three students, to prepare for their external examination

But the nut general secretary, Mike Ene, says the time is not ripe for such a re-opening at the time the country is at the community transmission phase of Covid 19

According to Ene, the union will not allow teachers to be exposed to unnecessary health dangers, because some of the students are coming from homes and locations where the virus is very active

He also explains that chances are high that other students will be infected with the virus in the process

For the schools to re-open, he suggested that governments should put in place appropriate measures and facilities to protect students and teachers from the virus

Also, the academic staff union of universities (ASUU) has cautioned against the re-opening of schools including universities now.

ASUU President, Professor Biodun Ogunyemi, calls for an ideal environment before re-opening schools shut down due to Covid-19 pandemic.

Ogunyemi asks governments to first make available resources for the schools to meet the conditions stipulated by the federal ministry of education before ordering the re-opening of schools.

The schools were shut down the last march to safeguard students from Covid-19 infection.

