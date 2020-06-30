Ban on Schools, Inter-State Travel Ban Partially Lifted

Inter-State Travel Ban: President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the relaxation of interstate travel restriction as he extended the eased Covid-19 lockdown for another four weeks.

The new phase begins on Tuesday and ends on July 27.

According to the chairman of the presidential Covid-19 task force, boss Mustapha, at a Covid-19 update media briefing in Abuja, the eased lockdown is being extended with some modification.

The inter-state travel will be allowed as from Tuesday except during the curfew hours of 10 pm to 4 am.

Also, arrangements are to be made for the re-opening of some of the schools for final year students in primary and secondary schools to prepare for their external examinations.

Mustapha, however, says the curfew hours remain, while worship centres will still be closed.

Banks also are allowed to operate normal working hours while a maximum of 20 persons will be allowed at wedding and burial ceremonies

